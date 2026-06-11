Buckingham Palace shares exciting update on Queen Camilla's 'vital new project'

Queen Camilla is back in action after an intimate wedding affair of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips.
On Thursday, June 11 Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a video featuring moments of Queen's visit to one of St Mungo’s accommodation services in South East London.
As per the description alongside the video, the purpose of the visit was to "to meet some of the incredible individuals involved in a vital new project, which explores how reading can support the wellbeing and recovery of people experiencing homelessness."
"Initiated by Her Majesty during the pandemic, The Queen’s Reading Room believes in the transformative power of books to make life better," added the caption.
The post further revealed that "Over the past eighteen months, the charity has been partnering with St Mungo’s to develop a pioneering programme designed to build confidence and social connection through reading."
For the outing, King Charles wife opted for a patterened summer dress in navy blue.