Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters

The former Duchess of York faces explosive blow after urging Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to rescue her from ‘nightmare’ situation

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters
Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters

Amid her current “nightmare” situation, Sarah Ferguson has been hit with another shocking setback.

In a bombshell new update, the BBC reported on Friday, July 24, that the former Duchess of York has been rocked by bombshell official action as her charity, Sarah’s Trust, has been formally dissolved, with its status updated to “removed” by the official charities register.

Back in February 2026, the charity shared that it would close "for the foreseeable future" days after new details emerged about Sarah’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarahs Trust
Sarah's Trust

In January, the US Department of Justice released a whopping three million documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files after the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The explosive filed exposed Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s embarrassing scandals and controversies linked to their ties with the late paedophile.

Some of the documents also revealed that the mother of two had been in constant contact with Epstein during his time in prison for soliciting sex from a minor.


Moreover, the former Duchess also sent photos of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to the sex offender.

About Sarah’s Trust

Established in 2020, Sarah's Trust was "dedicated to supporting frontline, grassroots work to address the humanitarian and environmental crisis, the hunger crisis and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty", according to its website.

Sarah Ferguson’s urgent plea to daughters

Sarah Ferguson’s charity dissolution comes just weeks after Heat World reported that she allegedly pleaded her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to rescue her from her current “nightmare” situation.

The children’s book author, who is hiding from spotlight in Austria, recently reunited with her daughters in an “incredibly emotional reunion.”


“It’s no wonder Sarah’s convinced the girls are the only ones she can turn to. She’s putting a lot of pressure on them to rescue her from this nightmare,” shared an insider.

They noted that the plea has put the princesses in a “lose-lose situation,” alleging that the sisters’ respective husbands are “extremely uncomfortable about becoming more involved in Sarah and Andrew’s problems.”

Moreover, the source shared that Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank are also skeptical about welcoming the disgraced couple into their homes.

Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder

Popular News

Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee: What we know so far

Tony Romo arrested for OWI in Milwaukee: What we know so far
47 minutes ago
Anthropic releases Claude Opus 5 with cutting-edge features

Anthropic releases Claude Opus 5 with cutting-edge features
an hour ago
Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?

Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente Ibiza outing sparks frenzy: 'Heated Rivalry' or Spanish affection?
2 hours ago