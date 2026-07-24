Sarah Ferguson rocked by bombshell official action after urgent rescue plea to daughters

Amid her current “nightmare” situation, Sarah Ferguson has been hit with another shocking setback.
In a bombshell new update, the BBC reported on Friday, July 24, that the former Duchess of York has been rocked by bombshell official action as her charity, Sarah’s Trust, has been formally dissolved, with its status updated to “removed” by the official charities register.
Back in February 2026, the charity shared that it would close "for the foreseeable future" days after new details emerged about Sarah’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In January, the US Department of Justice released a whopping three million documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files after the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The explosive filed exposed Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s embarrassing scandals and controversies linked to their ties with the late paedophile.
Some of the documents also revealed that the mother of two had been in constant contact with Epstein during his time in prison for soliciting sex from a minor.
Moreover, the former Duchess also sent photos of her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to the sex offender.
About Sarah’s Trust
Established in 2020, Sarah's Trust was "dedicated to supporting frontline, grassroots work to address the humanitarian and environmental crisis, the hunger crisis and issues perpetuating cycles of extreme poverty", according to its website.
Sarah Ferguson’s urgent plea to daughters
Sarah Ferguson’s charity dissolution comes just weeks after Heat World reported that she allegedly pleaded her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to rescue her from her current “nightmare” situation.
The children’s book author, who is hiding from spotlight in Austria, recently reunited with her daughters in an “incredibly emotional reunion.”
“It’s no wonder Sarah’s convinced the girls are the only ones she can turn to. She’s putting a lot of pressure on them to rescue her from this nightmare,” shared an insider.
They noted that the plea has put the princesses in a “lose-lose situation,” alleging that the sisters’ respective husbands are “extremely uncomfortable about becoming more involved in Sarah and Andrew’s problems.”
Moreover, the source shared that Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank are also skeptical about welcoming the disgraced couple into their homes.