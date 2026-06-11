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King Frederik, Queen Mary beam as Crown Prince of Denmark secures major honour

HRH Crown Prince Christian has wrapped up his officer training, as family attends the parade

King Frederik, Queen Mary beam as Crown Prince of Denmark secures major honour
King Frederik, Queen Mary beam as Crown Prince of Denmark secures major honour

Prince Christian, the heir apparent to the Danish throne, has been appointed Second Lieutenant in the presence of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

On Thursday, June 11, the Danish Royal Family shared some highlights from the ceremony, which was attended by the Crown Prince's parents and his younger siblings, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

The family posed for a memorable photograph marking the special occasion.

"At the Guardhouse in Antvorskov, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince was appointed second lieutenant on Thursday along with about 120 other new officers," the caption of the Instagram post read.


It shared that the appointment marked the end of Christian's training, which began in August 2025.

Following his lieutenant training, the Crown Prince will continue his military service at the Royal Lifeguard, and from August 2026, he will serve as a platoon driver at Garderkasernen in Høvelte.

"As a platoon leader, the Crown Prince is given the responsibility for the training, management and daily management of the military soldiers, which constitutes a central part of the practical officer experience after completion of training," the caption noted.

Crown Prince Christian's university plans

The Danish royal place has still not announced Prince Christian's future education plans or the university he will attend after he wraps up his duty as a platoon leader, which the 20-year-old would carry out for at least a year.

However, based on his father's education trajectory in the past, Crown Prince Christian would continue his education along with advancing his military career.

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