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Indian singer targeted by gang for being 'close to Salman Khan'

Guru Randhawa's gym was targeted by a well-known gang for allegedly sharing a close bond with Salman Khan

Indian singer targeted by gang for being close to Salman Khan
Indian singer targeted by gang for being 'close to Salman Khan'

Guru Randhawa's gym was fired at by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang for the singer's close ties to Salman Khan.

On Wednesday, June 10, shots were fired at a gym that is part of a fitness centre franchise owned by Guru in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the incident through social media posts, with police still verifying the claims.

Anil Pandit, a gang member, said in a social media post that Guru's gym "24HS Fitness" was targeted as a warning to the singer, who is getting "very close" to Salman.

"We targeted Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan," claimed Anil, as he warned of more possible attacks in the future.

Police rushed to the scene after being made aware of the incident, and the initial investigation has begun.

As per the authorities, no one got hurt in the shooting, and multiple rounds were fired at the gym by two bike-borne men who had their faces covered.

Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The clash between the Bollywood superstar and the Bishnoi gang began due to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

Salman, alongside his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars, allegedly hunted two blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the gang.

The gang has since then regularly threatened the actor and those close to him, and have also targeted a series of other celebrities.

They first grabbed national attention with the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and since then, they have intensified their terror with attacks on singer Gippy Grewal's residence in Canada, firing outside Salman's Mumbai house and the murder of politician Baba Siddiqui.

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