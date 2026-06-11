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Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges

The Prince of Wales spotlighted a project, co-funded with his wife Kate Middleton, during his key Norfolk visit

Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges
Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges

Prince William showed his support for rural mental health and lifesaving volunteers across Norfolk during a key solo visit.

The Prince of Wales offered comfort to an emotional elderly man who talked about the "amazing" support he received from the royal-backed scheme after suffering with PTSD.

On Thursday, June 11, the Prince of Wales took upon a number of engagements during his visit to Norfolk in support of rural mental health.

He sat down with members of a men's mental health group at Anmer Social Club to learn about the progress of a two-year pilot scheme started last year by Norfolk and Waveney Mind.


Sharing clicks from his meaningful outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram penned, "Supporting mental health in Norfolk. A visit to Mind to see how community-based mental health support is helping people build connection, resilience and wellbeing."

William and Kate co-funded the project, which aims to support those living in rural, isolated areas on and around the King's Sandringham estate with services from one-to-one counselling sessions to parent-and-toddlers groups.

During the visit, the Prince expressed hope that the pilot would become a blueprint for other rural estates across the UK.

William also took part in exercise sessions for menopausal women and teased them about their use of hula hoops.

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