Princess Anne’s upcoming Asia tour hit with huge blow after tragic royal death

Princess Anne is set to undertake a major overseas trip next month, but a shocking news has put a big question mark over the tour.
On Friday, June 12, the royal household of Thailand issued a heartbreaking statement, announcing the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha at the age of 47 after nearly four years in a coma.
The Princess was the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, whom he shared with his first ex-wife, Princess Soamsawali.
According to the Palace’s statement, Bajrakitiyabha passed away on Thursday evening, June 11, after her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorder.
"The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," they shared, adding that she was pronounced dead at 19:48 local time (12:48 GMT) the previous day in Chulalongkorn Hospital.
The devastating update came in the same week Princess Anne’s Asian visit was announced, for which she is scheduled to travel to the Republic of Korea and Thailand.
As per Mirror, the Princess Royal will embark on a three-day trip to South Korea, set to take place from July 13 to 15, and a two-day visit to Thailand, scheduled from July 16 to 17.
However, following Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s death, questions are likely to be raised about Anne’s schedule in Thailand.
In Thailand, Princess Anne's schedule will include a visit to a local school in Bangkok supported by Save the Children Thailand, as well as an audience with the Thai Prime Minister and Their Majesties the King and Queen.
She will also pay respects to Her Late Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, during the visit.