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King Charles bids quiet goodbye to key security chief behind major royal events

The bodyguard provided security for King Charles at major events including the Coronation and Royal Ascot

King Charles bids quiet goodbye to key security chief behind major royal events
King Charles bids quiet goodbye to key security chief behind major royal events

King Charles III has quietly said goodbye to a longtime royal bodyguard who spent years protecting senior members of the Royal Family.

The British Monarch has bid a quiet farewell to his longtime bodyguard, known as Jag, who marked the end of his royal service with a celebration in central London, attended by guests including James Eden, who praised him as an “absolute hero.”

"Last night I was honoured to be invited to Chelsea Barracks for a soirée celebrating the retirement of my good friend Jag, King Charles’ personal Head of Security for many years and, for those who know him, simply one of the finest people you will ever meet," he wrote.

Eden mentioned, "Jag and his lovely wife Nikki first came to us a few years ago," he said, adding they "hit it off straight away and have been pals ever since."


He continued, "Without question one of the most photogenic and stylish men I have ever met. Over the years I have loved seeing him photographed wearing Private White V.C in every corner of the globe." The entrepreneur said he considered the bodyguard to be an "absolute hero to my children".

Eden concluded, "Jag, congratulations on an extraordinary career. The best is still to come."

Jag was honoured at a soirée in Chelsea Barracks on Wednesday.

The bodyguard provided security for King Charles at major events including the Coronation and Royal Ascot, and gained online attention for his “Kingsman”-like style.

He reportedly stepped down after completing his final duty during the King’s US state visit in April.

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