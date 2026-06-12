Tom Hanks shuts down Oscar Best Voice Actor debate with shocking remarks

Tom Hanks recently settled Oscar’s voters about the Voice Acting debate with shocking remarks.
The Toy Story 5 actor, during his interview with Gold Derby, talked about whether the Academy Awards should be expanded to include a Best Voice Actor prize in order to honour those who bring characters to life without being seen onscreen.
According to the The Phoenician Scheme star, an extra category is unnecessary.
While shedding the reason behind his stance, the 69-year-old actor said, “I think they have enough categories.”
Hanks, who has voiced the part of Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story franchise since 1995, went on to say, “The truth is, a voice actor can win Best Actor. The judgment is ‘any performance that moved you’.”
The A Man Called Otto star also referenced Andy Serkis' performance in The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes franchises.
For Hanks, even though he does not appear as Andy Serkis, he gives all the raw material for it.
“There’s been people who have been close to being nominated that do not appear on camera,” the Elvis actor said, adding, “That could happen to a pure-vocal actor.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Tom Hanks starrer Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.