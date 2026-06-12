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Shakira, Burna Boy electrify FIFA World Cup 2026 opening with ‘Dai Dai’ performance

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker and the iconic Nigerian singer kick off 2026 FIFA World Cup with thrilling act on ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira, Burna Boy electrify FIFA World Cup 2026 opening with ‘Dai Dai’ performance
Shakira, Burna Boy electrify FIFA World Cup 2026 opening with ‘Dai Dai’ performance

The 2026 FIFA World Cup became way more exciting when Shakira and Burna Boy teamed up for an electrifying performance.

On Thursday, June 11, the 23rd edition of FIFA World Cup kicked off at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, with a thrilling opening ceremony that included a star-studded performance headlined by the Hips Don’t Lie songstress and the iconic Nigerian singer.

The Colombian singer’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked a wave of nostalgia for the 2010 World Cup, when Shakira performed her viral song Waka Waka, which became a global football anthem.

For this year’s opening event, the Zootopia star, joined by Burna Boy, rocked the stage with her latest FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, elevating the excitement to a whole new level.

Fans’ reactions:

Taking to Instagram, FIFA World Cup’s official account posted a clip of Shakira and Burna Boy’s performance, which received thrilled reactions from fans.

“Queen of WorldCup!!!” gushed one, while a second expressed, “The collab we all needed!”

A third wrote, “Literally the QUEEN OF WORLD CUP ANTHEMS! And Burna's vibe is unmatched!”

Who else performed at 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony?

In addition to Shakira and Burna Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony also saw thrilling performances from J Balvin, Alejandro Fernandez, Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Tyla, Belinda, Danny Ocean, and Lila Downs.

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