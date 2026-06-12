Jon Hamm pays price for 'The Morning Show' role after big Emmy rule violation 

Jon Hamm has seemingly paid a high price for his role in the superhit series, The Morning Show.
The 55-year-old American actor has faced a major career setback after Apple+ made a huge blunder while submitting the categories at the 2026 Emmy Awards nominations.
Nominations opened earlier this week for actors to submit their respective categories for their roles in television shows.
However, the channel submitted Hamm's name in the guest actor in a drama series category for his performance as Paul Marks in the show’s fourth season, despite knowing that the actor appeared in only three episodes.
He was nominated for a supporting actor for The Morning Show in 2024, and this year, he was supposed to be in the same category.
However, he was entered in the Best Drama Guest Actor race by Apple+, resulting in a major career setback.
As a result of the error, the Television Academy disqualified Hamm from the awards show for violating the rule introduced by the award show's organizers in January last year.
According to the rule, any performer who has been nominated for or won a lead or supporting acting Emmy may no longer submit in the guest performer categories for the same role.
The rule was announced after The Crown's Claire Foy won a guest-acting Emmy in 2021, and was nominated again in 2024, for blink-and-you-miss-them cameos.