Aamir Khan secretly resolving Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar 'Don 3' fallout? 

Aamir Khan has reportedly stepped in to resolve the biggest conflict in Bollywood.
The ongoing rift between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has shaken the media industry, and now Mr Perfect, known for his films like 3 Idiots, Raja Hindustani, has come forward to secretly make peace between the two superstars.
In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Ashoke Pandit has revealed that Aamir was alarmed by the growing clashes between Ranveer and Farhan.
"Many people from the industry, including Aamir Khan, had been trying to resolve the issue before it came to us. That also didn’t work," the FWICE Chief Adviser added.
He continued, "Today it’s Ranveer Singh. Tomorrow it could be someone else. This is what Excel is going through. If it were someone else, they would have gone to hell."
Apart from Aamir Khan, previously, Salman Khan also played peacemaker due to his deep family ties with Farhan Akhtar and his family, but later failed in resolving the issue.
The controversy erupted between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh after the Dhurandhar actor walked out of the film, Don 3.
Notably, the third instalment of Don franchise is being produced by Farhan, who reportedly took action after the actor’s abrupt exit and called it unprofessional.
By that point, Excel Entertainment had already sunk roughly 45 rupees crore into intensive pre-production.
Later, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer.
So far, neither Farhan Akhtar nor Ranveer Singh has agreed to resolve the matter.