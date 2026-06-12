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King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'

British Royal Family issues heartbreaking statement on behalf of King Charles on Instagram

King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: Greatly saddened
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'  

Buckingham Palace has shared a sombre tribute to the English painter, David Hockney.

King Charles III and his life partner, Queen Camilla, are heartbroken after learning of the devastating death of the best artist, known for his depth in art.

On Friday, June 12, His Majesty's office released an official statement that read, "My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the death of David Hockney O.M."

"A giant of the world of art and painting, a Yorkshireman through and through and a dear friend and inspiration to so many," the 77-year-old British monarch added.

The message continued explaining that, "David was one of life’s true originals; one who wore his genius as lightly as those beloved yellow Crocs of his that helped brighten Palace occasions." 

"I trust they will see him tread safely into the hereafter as we mourn a man whose irrepressible charm, talent and constant innovation will be most sorely missed, but whose dazzling creativity lives on in galleries and museums around the world," they noted.

For those unaware, the British pop art icon passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday, June 11. 

Legendary artist is survived by his longtime partner, Jean-Pierre G Gonçalves de Lima, his great-nephew and studio assistant, Richard Hockney, his brothers Philip and John, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. 

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