King Charles join royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2026

King Charles III led senior members of the Royal Family onto the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony during the 2026 Trooping the Colour celebrations.
The British monarch and Queen Camilla were joined by Princess Anne, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the traditional flypast.
The other senior royals are beginning to gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Among the first family members to appear are Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Edward.
The national anthem played as the Royal Family waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony, while the Red Arrows and fighter jets flew overhead, leaving red, white and blue trails across London.
Military aircraft are flying over The Mall and Buckingham Palace as the Royal Family watches from the balcony, with 31 aircraft taking part in the flypast, including a special Red Arrows formation.
To note, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Trooping the Colour on June 13, marking the fourth annual celebration of the monarch’s official birthday since Charles ascended the throne in 2022.