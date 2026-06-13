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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role

The Prince of Wales takes on different role as he 'all set to' celebrate King Charles' annual birthday parade

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role 

Prince William has made a different entry at his father, King Charles' annual birthday parade!

On Saturday, June 13th, the entire British Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the annual birthday of His Majesty.

During the prestigious royal event, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrived with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the royal carriage.

However, the future monarch skipped the royal carriage entrance for his surprise role at the high-profile ceremony.

His Royal Highness, who is currently second in line to the British throne, arrived with a special ride on horseback alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The future King took on his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, wearing a ceremonial uniform also reflecting his position as the Prince of Wales.

Prince William became the head of the Welsh Guards and his wife, Princess Kate, Colonel of the Irish Guards after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared at Buckingham Palace’s balcony alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other senior working royals, Kensington Palace shared glimpses from the event with a special message.

"All set for The King's Birthday Parade!" Prince William's office stated.

What is Trooping the Colour ceremony? 

For those unfamiliar, Trooping the Colour is the official birthday parade of King Charles III and one of London's most iconic royal events.

Every year, the celebration takes place between Buckingham Palace, The Mall, and Horse Guards Parade, featuring more than 1,300 soldiers, military bands, and members of the Royal Family. 

Furthermore, King Charles celebrates two birthdays annually, as his actual birthday is marked privately on November 14th and his official big day is observed on a weekend in June with a grand military parade known as Trooping the Colour.  

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