Jordon Devey, Super Bowl champion dies at 38: Cause of death revealed

Jordon Devey, a member of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 49 championship team, has passed away at the age of 38.
Jordon Devey's cause of death
As per a GoFunMe page set up by his wife, Linsey Devey, the NFL player died by suicide.
He is survived by his wife and their four children.
"Tragically, Jordan took his own life, leaving his family to navigate an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time," the GoFundMe description read.
The statement added, "As they face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges, including mounting medical expenses, the community is coming together to support Linsey and their children."
Jordon Devey's NFL career
Devey played in the NFL for eight years, beginning his career when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in 2013.
The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in September 2013, and he joined the active roster in 2014.
He started six games at left guard for New England in 2014 en route to the team's Super Bowl 49 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Following that, he played one season with the San Francisco 49ers, three years with the Kansas City Chiefs, one year for the Las Vegas Raiders and one year for the Buffalo Bills.
After his NFL career, Devey volunteered as a coach for his children's sports teams and as a football coach at Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho, according to the GoFundMe.
The Raiders paid an emotional tribute to Devey in a social media post on Friday, July 24.
"Jordan was a proud member of the Silver and Black and will be remembered not only for his contributions on the field, but for the relationships he built and the lives he touched throughout his football journey," the post read.
Notably, Devey's journey to the NFL was far from easy, as he had suffered from Osgood-Schlatter disease, which causes inflammation and discomfort in the knee, in junior high.