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  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ writer announces major personal news

Hannah McMechan also shared that she was so afraid of telling anyone in her life

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • Updated 31 minutes ago

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ writer announces major personal news
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ writer announces major personal news

KPop Demon Hunters writer Hannah McMechan recently announced major personal news.

According to the 30-year-old writer, she came out as bisexual after joining the Netflix movie writing team in 2020.

She told PEOPLE, “When I started the project, I had no idea that I was queer.”

McMechan then revealed that over the next two years, she came out as bisexual to her friends before eventually telling her parents in 2023.

“I was so afraid of telling anyone in my life, which ironically is very accurate to the movie,” said the writer, who grew up in a religious household, adding, “I was having this journey with my sexuality and not wanting to tell anyone and feeling ashamed of it.”

McMechan, during the conversation, then singled out one particular scene from the movie for it's personal relatability and that was Rumi’s confrontation with her adoptive mother where she asks her to accept her true identity.


While giving the reference, she said that it “was really difficult” to come out to her parents.

According to her, it remains an ongoing conversation she continues to navigate.

On the professional front, Hannah McMechan is working on director Tim Burton’s remake of Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman that stars Margot Robbie in the leading role.   

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