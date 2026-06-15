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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner kick off married life with romantic Italian honeymoon: See photos

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa got married in Palermo after two years of relationship

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner kick off married life with romantic Italian honeymoon: See photos
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner kick off married life with romantic Italian honeymoon: See photos  

Dua Lipa and her husband, Callum Turner, have officially begun marital life with style!

Days after the couple, who secretly got engaged in December 2024, exchanged marital vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Palermo, the pair is now exploring Italy together.

On Sunday, June 4th, the Levitating crooner and the Eternity star were spotted on a steamy getaway as they were pictured enjoying at the Amalfi Coast in Salerno.

According to the romantic photos obtained by People, Dua, 30, is seen passionately kissing Callum, 36, as they swim off the beach.

For the beach trip, the three-time Grammy-winning musician wore a bikini with a matching thong and a bandanna.

While Callum was in casual swimming shorts.

The Italian getaway officially marked the beginning of Dua Lipa and her life partner after they walked down the aisle in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Alermo, Sicily, at Villa Valguarnera on June 6th.

Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Charli XCX and her husband, the 1975 drummer George Daniel, as well as Tame Impala singer Kevin Parker with his wife, Sophie Parker, plus Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer attended the singer's wedding, per the multiple media reports.

Notably, the Palermo wedding ceremony came shortly after the singer said “I do” with Callum Turner in a civil marriage at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31st. 

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