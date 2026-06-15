Karan Johar left ‘deeply disturbed’ after watching ‘gut wrenching’ series ‘Raakh’

Karan Johar couldn’t resist himself from making a late-night return to Instagram to share his thoughts on a thrilling series.
On Monday, June 15, the Indian filmmaker shared a new post on social media, giving his review of the psychological crime thriller series Raakh, starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi.
In the post, Johar noted that it was 1:35 at night and he was “deeply disturbed” after watching the “gut-wrenching” series’ last episode.
“I was trying to take time off from the gram… I thought I was successful till I saw this gut wrenching series and felt the need to express myself.. it’s 1.35 am and I am deeply disturbed after watching the last episode… Disturbed as a parent, as a human being , and as a member of society,” he wrote.
The Student of the Year director continued, “The ugliest side of humanity is what RAAKH explores…. No justification or childhood trauma is reason enough to succumb to an inner devil…”
Johar went on to note that he was not sure he would recover soon from the “trauma binge.” However, felt the need to applaud director Prosit Roy’s incredible story telling.
Praising Sonali Bendre and Bashir Aamir, the film producer wrote, “BUT what I can’t get out of my head are the career defining performances of @iamsonalibendre and @bashiraamir … Their portrayal of the pathos pained parents in the face of unsurmountable tragedy left me awestruck…”
“they became the characters and i salute their depiction … you need to observe their performances to experience what i have felt through this heart aching watch… they are OUTSTANDING! BRAVO!!!”
He added, “Kudos to @alifazal9 for his exceptional and solid work…. Special mention to @akashmakhija94 @_ramandeep_yadav for their brilliant portrayals…”
Raakh is an eight-episode Indian psychological crime thriller released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2026.
The series dramatized the chilling true events of the 1978 Delhi kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.