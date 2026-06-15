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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
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King Charles office drops exclucsive unseen glimpses from Trooping the Colour 2026

King Charles III celebrated his official birthday with extended Royal family over the weekend

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
King Charles office drops exclucsive unseen glimpses from Trooping the Colour 2026
King Charles office drops exclucsive unseen glimpses from Trooping the Colour 2026

Buckingham Palace has released new unseen photos from Trooping the Colour 2026.

King Charles III marked his official birthday on June 13, 2026, in a highly anticipated Trooping the Colour ceremony with senior Royals in attendance.

The 77-year-old monarch - who ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, delighted Royal fans with exclusive behind the scene glimpses from his special day.

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos featuring a heqartfelt photo of the king feeding a horse with a carrot.

Next in line was a solo click of Queen Camilla standing among the guards.

The series also included an adorable click of Duchess Sophie flashing a wide smile as she walked next to Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

"Behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace yesterday for The King’s Birthday Parade" read the caption.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial event to mark the official birthday of the British monarch with a spectacular military parade featuring over 1,400 parading soldiers, 400 musicians, and 200 horses.

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