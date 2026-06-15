Buckingham Palace announces grand Windsor celebration to mark historic royal tradition

Just two days after marking Trooping the Colour, King Charles is set to celebrate another major royal event.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 15, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch is gearing uo for a grand celebration at Windsor Castle to mark “one of the oldest” royal traditional ceremonies.
“Later today, the Most Noble Order of the Garter will be celebrated with a service and procession at Windsor Castle, and Winny can’t wait to see!” captioned the palace in a three-slide post.
The post featured photos of “Winny” Windsor Castle Guardsman Bear – a plush souvenir featuring a bear dressed in a traditional red Royal Guard uniform and a black bearskin hat.
“Attended by His Majesty The King, Garter Day is one of the oldest and most traditional ceremonies in the royal calendar, established nearly 700 years ago by King Edward III,” the Royals noted.
For those unfamiliar, Garter Day is an annual, centuries-old royal tradition celebrating the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
It is held every year in June, typically marked at Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel on the Monday of Royal Ascot week.
The celebration will see King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family travel to Windsor to attend a service in St George's Chapel.