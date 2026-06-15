Prince Harry brings ‘energy, encouragement, & support’ to special event before UK return

Prince Harry's special gesture at a meaningful San Antanio event garnered immense praise.
The Duke of Sussex attended day 2 of the Warrior Games in San Antanio on Sunday, June 14.
Paying homage to Harry, the official account of Warrior Games shared his heartfelt photos from an exciting wheelchair basketball match between wounded members.
Alongside the carousel featuring Harry's beaming photos as he posed with the participants and some candid shots, was a caption that read, "We were honored to have Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex out to support our wounded, ill, and injured service members during Cycling and Wheelchair Basketball."
"On Day 2 of the Warrior Games, he brought energy, encouragement, and support to our competitors’ recovery journeys," added the statement.
This outing came just days before Prince Harry's highly anticipated UK return for the countdown ceremony of The Invictus Games 2027, set to host by Birmingham.
It is still unclear if Meghan would joing Harry on his trip to the UK next month.