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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo reacts to leaving her alone in challenging time

Edoardo Mapelli breaks silence after travelling solo, leaving Princess Beatrice alone during Andrew-Sarah fiasco

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo reacts to leaving her alone in challenging time
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo reacts to leaving her alone in challenging time

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has finally addressed his extensive travels during his wife, Princess Beatrice’s, challenging time.

The York princess recently went through a series of chaotic events and troubling situations when her parents’ – Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson – embarrassing scandals linked to Jeffrey Epstein were made public following the release of Epstein files.

After the scandals, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles, while Sarah lost her titles and patronages, with the intense scrutiny forced her into hiding.

During that exceptionally challenging period, Edoardo was reported to have embarked on several extensive solo trips, leaving Princess Beatrice behind.

Now, the 42-year-old British property developer, while speaking to the Daily Mail, broke his silence on the scrutiny over his absences and justified the travels, stating that they were essential for the survival of his company, Banda Property.

"As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry,” he shared.

Edoardo’s statement comes as rumours continue to swirl about tensions between him and Princess Beatrice due to the ongoing controversies involving her parents.

The father of two has faced criticism over his frequent absences, as the Princess was left to deal with the fallout from Andrew’s public scandals on her own.

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