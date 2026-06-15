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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Zendaya, Tom Holland begin ‘Spider-Man’ promotions with first red carpet appearance in Madrid

Tom Holland and Zendaya grace red carpet for the first time as married couple for 'Spider-Man:Brand New Day' promotion

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Zendaya, Tom Holland begin ‘Spider-Man’ promotions with first red carpet appearance in Madrid
Zendaya, Tom Holland begin ‘Spider-Man’ promotions with first red carpet appearance in Madrid

The wait is finally over for Tomdaya fans as Spider-Man: Brand New promotions just kicked off.

Tom Holland and Zendaya set pulses racing with their first ever stunning red carpet appearance since reportedly tying the knot earlier this year.

The couple graced the red carpet as they attended a Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall event in Madrid on Monday, June 15, 2026.

Zendaya - who just finished her controvercial HBO show, Euphoria with season 3 graced the Four Seasons Hotel event in a sultry black strapless crepe dress featuring a structured bodice and cascading fringe hem detail.


She accentuated her look with a pair of charm drop earrings in black and added a few inches to her frame with sleek black pointed pumps.

While, her Spider-Man lead looked dapper in a matte black safari suit paired with a red button-up shirt.

As per the photos and videos obtained by various outlets, the Dune actress and her partner flashed wide smiles while striking poses for the camera.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are also set to share the screen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey on July 17, 2026.

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