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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles leads royal family at prestigious Order of the Garter Ceremony

The British Monarch led members of the Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles leads royal family at prestigious Order of the Garter Ceremony
King Charles leads royal family at prestigious Order of the Garter Ceremony

King Charles and Queen Camilla took part in a special Windsor engagement, with Buckingham Palace releasing exclusive new details about the event.

On Monday, the British Monarch led members of the Royal Family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, one of the most prestigious events in the royal calendar.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla and senior royals, the monarch took part in the traditional procession to St George’s Chapel.

Buckingham Palace dropped the exclusive glimpses on social media along with the caption, noting, “The King and Queen, joined by members of the Royal Family, have attended a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.”


The palace added, “Established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago, The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.”

They mentioned, “Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.”

Notably, senior members of the Royal Family enjoyed a pre-service lunch before proceeding to the chapel for the ceremony.

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