Kensington Palace charms with William, Kate’s mesmerizing glimpses from Garter Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton once again captivated royal fans with their regal looks.
On Monday, June 15, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked one of the oldest royal traditional ceremonies – Garter Day – at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the Royal Family.
Taking to Instagram following the grand celebration, Kensington Palace dropped a captivating video montage featuring mesmerizing glimpses of the future king and queen as they dazzled the event.
“Honouring Garter Tradition,” captioned the palace, adding, “Joining Their Majesties and members of the Royal Family for the annual Garter Day ceremonies, including the investiture of new Companions, a procession to St George’s Chapel and the Service of the Order.”
The caption noted, “The occasion honours outstanding public service and the enduring traditions of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.”
For the major royal ceremony, Princess Kate looked elegant in a beautiful butter yellow outfit adorned with matching buttons lined up in the mid and accessorized with matching hat and minimal jewelry.
Meanwhile, Prince William made a striking appearance in the traditional, historic regalia of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. The ceremonial outfit includes a blue velvet mantle, plumed Tudor bonnet, the Garter, and the collar.
Fans’ reactions:
“What a beautiful day! Catherine looked stunning as usual!” praised a first, while a second gushed, “Princess Catherine is so regal. Born to be Queen.”
A third wrote, “The Prince and Princess of Wales are so beautiful, especially together. They radiate happiness.”
What is Garter Day?
Garter Day is an annual, centuries-old royal tradition celebrating the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
It is held every year in June, typically marked at Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel on the Monday of Royal Ascot week.