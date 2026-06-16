Three instructors arrested after fatal Brazil bridge jump

A 21-year-old woman, Maria Eduarda Rodriguez de Freitas, was buried on Sunday following a tragic accident at an abandon bridge in Limeira, Brazil.
The victim, who aspired to become a physical education teacher died on Saturday during a rope-jumping excursion.
The incident occurred when two instructors launched her from the 40-meter (130-foot) bridge “airplane style” without securing her to any safety equipment.
Horrifying footage of the jump has gone viral showing the instructors hoisting her before throwing her into the abyss, even as onlookers screamed for them to attach the cord.
Police have confirmed the group was not authorized to operate at the site.
Authorities have since arrested three men involved, who now face potential charges of homicide with dolus eventualis, meaning they acted with the knowledge that their conduct could result in death.
Regarding the failure to secure the safety gear, police investigators Andrea Dantas Levy stated:
“They do not remember whether they forget to attach the ropes or who was supposed to do it or who failed to check. But the fact is the ropes were not attached to her.”
Investigations into the unregulated company remain ongoing.