Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate UK’s major achievement ahead of return

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not celebrate Trooping the Colour with the Royal Family, they could not resist themselves from celebrating the UK’s major achievement.
On Monday, June 15, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a ban on social media for young people under the age of 16, restricting the internet usage of more than 12 million children across the United Kingdom.
In a public address, PM Starmer noted that the ban will be effective from May 2027 and warned that the usage of social media was making young people vulnerable to dangerous online content.
After the landmark announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who have long warned parents about the dangers of social media for young people – praised the PM’s decision in a direct message.
In their statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lauded and “welcomed” the UK Government’s approach, which according to them will “better protect children online.”
They penned, "The stories shared through The Lost Screen Memorial remind us that behind every debate about technology and regulation are real families whose lives have been forever changed.”
"While measures such as these may help reduce harm, they do not fix the problem at its source. Lasting change requires safer platforms by design, meaningful accountability, and a commitment to putting children’s wellbeing ahead of engagement and profit,” the statement added.
Further in the message, the parents of two emphasized that the responsibility should be carried not only by families but also by the companies behind these platforms.
"Until then, every day without meaningful change is another day that children remain exposed to preventable harm. Stronger protections are better than inaction, and today’s announcement is a welcome step forward,” they added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement comes ahead of their anticipated return to the UK next month.
While the Duke’s visit has been confirmed, it is unclear if the Duchess and their children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – will accompany him on the trip.