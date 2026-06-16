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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
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Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates

Nick Kurtz and J.T. Ginn lead Athletics to 11-2 blowout win over Pirates

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates
Nick Kurtz, J.T. Ginn power Oakland Athletics to 11-2 rout of Pirates

The Oakland Athletics continued their dominant offensive surge on Monday night, cruising to an 11-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park.

The win marked the A’s sixth victory in their last eight games fueled by a powerful performance from rookie standout Nick Kurtz and veteran Jeff McNeil.

Kurtz was the star of the night smashing two home runs and matching a season-high with five runs batted in. He proved to be a difficult out for Pirates pitching all evening, finishing the game with three hits.

The A’s lineup tallied 15 hits in total, maintaining the momentum from their explosive week in Las Vegas where they scored 47 runs in just six games.

Nick Kurtz and J.T. Ginn lead Athletics to 11-2 blowout win over Pirates
Nick Kurtz and J.T. Ginn lead Athletics to 11-2 blowout win over Pirates

Athletics starter J.T. Ginn delivered a calm and effective performance on the mound.

Ginn pitched six strong innings allowing only one unearned run and six hits while striking out three batters to secure his third straight decision.

Reflecting on the team’s balanced effort, observers noted:

“The offense was outstanding and they got an opportunity to do their work because of what J.T. Ginn and the bullpen did” highlighting that “Ginn was phenomenal.”

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