Kate Middleton has released a heart touching message to celebrate and acknowledge the work of her children charities.
Following her studding appearances at Trooping the Colour 2026 and Order of the Garter service, Kate took time out to cherish the continued efforts of the staff and professionals at her East Anglia's Children's Hospice and Tý Hafan Children's Hospice.
In her personal note for the children charities, Catherina noted, "Every childhood deserves to be rich in joy, love, and shared memories."
She continued, "As Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Tý Hafan Children's Hospice, I have beem privileged to see first-hand how children's hospices make this possible for hahies, children and young people living with serious illness."
"Children's hospices are joyful and nurturing environments where children can simply be children, to play, explore, express themselves and connect with others," added the future Queen.
Highlighting the work of the hospices, Prince William's wife noted, "For families, hospices offer a compassionate and restorative space to breathe, be together, and find strength in a community that understands their journey."
"This expert, holistic care is delivered by dedicated professionals who walk alongside families at every stage, oflen over many years, throughout a young person's life and, when needed, into death and bereavement," she added.
Before concluding her message, Kate appealed, "This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the countless way's children's hospices make every moment count for the children and families they support, and in recognising the profound, life-changing impact of the culture of care they are working to create."