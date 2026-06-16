Dana White says ‘never again’ to White House fight despite ‘smashing success’ 

UFC boss Dana White has taken major decision on another fight at the White House after “smashing success” of Freedom 250.
According to Associated Press, after the controversial fight at the White House on Sunday, June 14, White has shared his honest take on another UFC event at the White House.
He said, “It was an amazing, experience, this was a one-of-one. It will never happen again."
He made this decision not because the show dubbed Freedom 250 and ostensibly held to celebrate Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing wasn’t by White’s accounts a smashing success.
He crowed about merchandise sales and streaming service subscriptions and how UFC surpassed its goals in every metric he could list at a press conference that stretched well into dawn’s early light.