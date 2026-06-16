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  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds settle $2M debt claims after actress’ major legal win

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally resolve $2 million debt dispute tied to their dream NY mansion

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds settle $2M debt claims after actress’ major legal win
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds settle $2M debt claims after actress’ major legal win

Just days after securing a major legal win against Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively has scored another massive victory in a separate case.

On Monday, June 15, TMZ reported that the Deadpool & Wolverine star and his wife’s luxury New York dream home can finally come to reality as the couple have settled a major $2 million debt claims.

As per mechanics liens secured by the outlet, claim totaling about $2.1 million from several contractors have now been paid off as of May 26, 2026.

The debt lawsuit was filed by five contractors and subcontractors two months ago in April, who claimed that they had not received payment for work done on Lively and Reynolds’ 110-acre estate in Lewisboro, New York.

The massive property has reportedly been under construction for years and was expected to include a 14,500 sq.ft. home, pool house, gym, geothermal features, and other luxury amenities.

In the report, it was also shared the the parents of four bought the property though an LLC in 2018 and have been working on turning it into their dream mansion.

Praising the mansion as “heaven,” Blake Lively expressed eagerness to begin construction.

Notably, it is yet to be revealed when work on the property will continue.

This update comes just a few Days after the Gossip Girl star secured a big victory in legal fight with Justin Baldoni, with Judge Lewis Liman ruling that the actress is entitled to have her legal fees covered by the Five Feet Apart director after their sexual harassment case.

However, the American actress was denied the damages related to Baldoni’s defamation claims against her.

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