World
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff

Billionaire Rick Jackson secured the Georgia GOP gubernatorial nomination defeating Trump-backed Burt Jones

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 59 minutes ago
Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff
Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff

Billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson secured a major victory in Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial runoff on Tuesday, defeating Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

This result marks one of the most significant political upsets in recent state history and concludes the costliest Republican primary campaign ever seen in Georgia.

Jackson, who invested over $100 million of his own money into the race, successfully challenged Jones, who had received the consistent backing of former President Donald Trump.

The campaign was defined by intense spending and aggressive advertising which left many voters feeling exhausted by the constant negativity.

Billionaire Rick Jackson secured the Georgia GOP gubernatorial nomination defeating Trump-backed Burt Jones
Billionaire Rick Jackson secured the Georgia GOP gubernatorial nomination defeating Trump-backed Burt Jones

Despite Jones positioning himself as the clear choice for the “MAGA” movement, Jackson’s promise to manage the state government with a business-like approach resonated with a broad coalition of suburban and exurban Republican voters.

Following his defeat, Jones addressed his supporters acknowledging the outcome by stating, “We came up short. We had a great election day. We just didn’t have enough runway to get it all the way there.”

Jackson will now advance to the general election in November, where he is set to face Democratic nominee and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

NetJets Cessna crashes on Texas highway, bystanders rush to rescue
NetJets Cessna crashes on Texas highway, bystanders rush to rescue
Trump postpones DNI hearing in standoff over US Attorney pick
Trump postpones DNI hearing in standoff over US Attorney pick
Keir Starmer calls Russian warship incident ‘reckless’
Keir Starmer calls Russian warship incident ‘reckless’
UK inflation holds steady at 2.8%: Pound falls as uncertainty persists
UK inflation holds steady at 2.8%: Pound falls as uncertainty persists
US and Iran reach framework agreement; nuclear talks set for June 19
US and Iran reach framework agreement; nuclear talks set for June 19
FBI confirms ‘serious potential threat’ to UFC White House event
FBI confirms ‘serious potential threat’ to UFC White House event
Lincraft to shut down stores across Australia and New Zealand after 80-year run
Lincraft to shut down stores across Australia and New Zealand after 80-year run
Anti-Putin artist Semyon Skrepetsky shot dead in Poland
Anti-Putin artist Semyon Skrepetsky shot dead in Poland
White House ballroom records reveal taxpayer funding despite Trump pledge
White House ballroom records reveal taxpayer funding despite Trump pledge
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change
G7 Summit 2026: Leaders address Ukraine war and Middle East
G7 Summit 2026: Leaders address Ukraine war and Middle East
Anthropic blocks international access to Mythos 5 following US security directive
Anthropic blocks international access to Mythos 5 following US security directive

Popular News

Lionel Messi makes shocking personal life confession after World Cup hat-trick

Lionel Messi makes shocking personal life confession after World Cup hat-trick

60 minutes ago
Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped

Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped
21 minutes ago
Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff

Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff
59 minutes ago