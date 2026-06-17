Rick Jackson topples Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia GOP gubernatorial runoff

Billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson secured a major victory in Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial runoff on Tuesday, defeating Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.
This result marks one of the most significant political upsets in recent state history and concludes the costliest Republican primary campaign ever seen in Georgia.
Jackson, who invested over $100 million of his own money into the race, successfully challenged Jones, who had received the consistent backing of former President Donald Trump.
The campaign was defined by intense spending and aggressive advertising which left many voters feeling exhausted by the constant negativity.
Despite Jones positioning himself as the clear choice for the “MAGA” movement, Jackson’s promise to manage the state government with a business-like approach resonated with a broad coalition of suburban and exurban Republican voters.
Following his defeat, Jones addressed his supporters acknowledging the outcome by stating, “We came up short. We had a great election day. We just didn’t have enough runway to get it all the way there.”
Jackson will now advance to the general election in November, where he is set to face Democratic nominee and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.