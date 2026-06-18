Princess Charlene beams in new video with children from a 'Water Safety' awareness event

Princess Charlene of Monaco graced a special event in Viareggio organised for a cruicial cause.
On Wednesday, June 17, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation oraganised a Water Safety Day event in in Viareggio to raise awareness among young children.
As per the adorable photos and a reel shared by Monacon Royals' official Instagram account, H.A.S Charlene - who made a solo appearance at the event, was seen fully engaged with the children as they took part in several activities.
Sharing photos of Prince Albert's wife from the awareness event, the royal family wrote, "Princess Charlene attended a new edition of the "Water Safety Day", on the beach of Bagno Flora in Viareggio."
The caption continued, "Since 2014, this initiative has been raising awareness for children about the fundamentals of water safety, sports rescue and first aid."
"This year, nearly fifty young people from leisure centers and inclusive associations of Viareggio participated in educational and sports workshops led by Stéphanie Barneix, Ambassador of the Foundation and her team, alongside Italian lifeguards," it noted.
The caption further revealed that "The morning was also marked by impressive demonstrations by the Italian Coast Guard, the Italian Rescue Dog School (SICS) and the participation of the Italian Red Cross Viareggio."
"For the first time, the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco was also associated with the event as part of the Together Crossing for the Pelagos project, the start of the waterbike crossing will be given by LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in Viareggio this Friday, June 19th," it concluded.