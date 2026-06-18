Prince William’s touching gesture for cherished countryside spot wins hearts

Prince William has once again charmed fans with his special move.
In a heartwarming report shared by GB News on Wednesday, June 17, it was shared that The Prince of Wales made a touching gesture for a rural pub, winning people’s hearts.
To help bring a closed village pub in Wiltshire back to life, the future king donated £1,000 from his personal funds, supporting a group working to restore the Somerset Arms in Semington.
In a letter accompanying the donation, King Charles’ elder son described rural pubs as key parts of local life, writing, "Our pubs have long held a unique place at the heart of British life," adding they serve as "vital spaces that bring people together, foster a sense of belonging and support the wellbeing of local communities."
He also promised a special visit to the spot and “pull a pint” once it is back to its glory.
Expressing gratitude, Semingtom Community Benefit Society’s Vice Chairman Andy Cobley shared that the group was “over the moon” knowing that the Royal Family is having their back.
"We are incredibly excited and stunned. It is brilliant His Royal Highness can recognise what is going on in these small villages and help us out. It's fantastic,” he stated.
The group is working to collect £395,000 to buy the closed Somerset Arms. So far, almost half of the required amount has been pledged, while additional donations have brought in about £4,000.