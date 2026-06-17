Princess Kate returns to 2026 Royal Ascot with Prince William after three-year absence

Kate Middleton finally made her long-awaited return to Royal Ascot with Prince William.
Royal Ascot saw the return of the Princess of Wales today, marking her first attendance in three years.
The confirmed reports revealed that Kate would ride in today’s carriage procession with Prince William, returning to Royal Ascot after her 2023 appearance.
The Princess of Wales was absent from the 2024 racing event as she continued cancer treatment.
Last year there was confusion when Kate’s name appeared in the official programme but she did not appear, sparking some concern - although Kensington Palace insisted she had never planned to attend.
The Princess of Wales would travel in the second carriage alongside Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, with Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel joining the King and Queen in the lead carriage.
When Kate last attended Royal Ascot in 2023, she wore a red Alexander McQueen dress with a Philip Treacy hat and Sezane earrings.
Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla opened this year’s event with the traditional carriage procession, which included the Royal Family’s newest member.
The monarch was joined in their carriage by their close friends Duke and Duchess of Wellington.
Following behind in the second carriage was the King's sister Princess Anne and her newlywed son, Peter Phillips with his new wife Harriet.