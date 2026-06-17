Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
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Prince Harry kids Archie, Lilibet's UK arrival confirmed with Duke and Meghan Markle: Date inside

Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will join Prince Harry to the UK trip this summer

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated an hour ago
Prince Harry kids Archie, Lilibets UK visit confirmed with Duke and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry kids Archie, Lilibet's UK visit confirmed with Duke and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is finally bringing wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK after long wait.

The chatter around Meghan and her kids' UK arrival takes a surprising turn as The Duke of Sussex's close pal has confirmed Harry's return to the Britain with his family.

As reported by The Sun, the Sussexes are likely to come to Harry's home country in the mid of July for the highly anticipated countdown ceremony of his multisporting event, The Invictus Games 2027.

According to an insider close to the couple - who is resided in Montecito, California, noted, "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first."

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