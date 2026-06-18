Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Kate, William share Royal Ascot spotlight with Henry Cavill and other star guests

Royal Ascot Day 2 turns star-studded as Henry Cavill, Charlotte Hawkins and other famous figures join Prince William and Princess Kate

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Kate, William share Royal Ascot spotlight with Henry Cavill and other star guests
Kate, William share Royal Ascot spotlight with Henry Cavill and other star guests

Day 2 of the Royal Ascot was a glamorous spectacle as A-list stars came together with Royals for an exciting day of racing, fashion, and high-profile appearances.

On Wednesday, June 17, Princess Kate stunned fans with her glamorous return to Royal Ascot after three years of absence.

Dressed in a mesmerizing yellow ensemble, the Princess of Wales looked like a ray of sunshine as she joined her husband, Prince William – donning a black suit with a classic hat – at the event.

The Royal Ascot became an even more glamorous affair when a star-studded guest lineup also showed up at the equestrian spectacle.

Joining the Royals at the second day of the event were a number of A-list stars, including British actor Henry Cavill, English former professional football manager Sir Gareth Southgate, model and TV presenter Rosie Tapner, digital creator and businesswoman Laura-Ann Barr, and TV and radio presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

What is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most prestigious horse racing event that is well-known for its unique blend of elite thoroughbred racing, traditional royal pageantry, and high-fashion summer socializing,

The five-day high-profile event was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, and takes place annually in June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England.

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