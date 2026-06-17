Prince William 'delighted' as he revives historic royal family's tradition  

Prince William has geared up to take over the throne!
The Prince of Wales has reportedly begun preparing to rule the British Empire as he planned a surprise move to revive the royal family’s historic tradition.
William, 43, who will celebrate his 44th birthday on June 21, has officially been announced as the guest editor of Country Life magazine’s November 11 edition, continuing a royal tradition with the 129-year-old publication.
In his upcoming project, the next heir to the British throne will showcase his passion for rural life and will be the guest editor of Country Life magazine.
The Mirror reported on Wednesday, June 17, that His Royal Highness will also highlight his campaign for better mental health provision in countryside communities.
For context, before Prince William, his father, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are among royals who have taken the helm of the weekly magazine celebrating English rural life.
His Majesty was guest-edited the publication twice, once for his 65th birthday in 2013 and again for his 70th birthday in 2018.
While Camilla, 78, marked her 75th birthday in 2022, joining Princess Anne, who took the helm to celebrate her 70th birthday in 2020.
Seemingly confirming his next role in the magazine, the future king expressed his delight in his latest social media update after his grand first appearance with his wife, Kate Middleton, on the second day of the 2026 Royal Ascot.
This appearance marked the royal couple's first as The Princess of Wales attended the prestigious event after three years in the wake of her battle with cancer.
"A day at the races. Delighted to present the trophy for The Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot," they captioned their post.