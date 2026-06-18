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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman parted ways with Keith Urban last year after twenty years of marriage

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in high profile exec after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman finally finds new love in 'high profile exec' after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman begins a new chapter of her life months after parting ways with former husband, Keith Urban.

The Big Little Lies actress - who called it quits with the Australian-American singer last year is reportedly dating a "high-profile entertainment exec".

Nicole's new relationship news was shared on famous gossip blog Deuxmoi's Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of the Spellbound star was a short caption which read, "As discussed in the June 11 podcast episode of Deux/U, a source tells Deuxmoi that Nicole Kidman is allegedly dating a high profile entertainment executive."

"We’re told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye," it added.

Soon after the post was shared, Nicole's fans started guessing name of Nicole's new muse in the comment section.

Some users suggested Tom Cruise ex is dating MGM's exec Paul Salem.

While others just wished the actress a happy and healthy as she went through a painful divorce with Keith. 

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