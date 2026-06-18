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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo responds to critics after scrutiny over Portugal vs Congo draw

Cristiano Ronaldo shares strong message after backlash over World Cup opener performance

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to critics after scrutiny over Portugal vs Congo draw
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to critics after scrutiny over Portugal vs Congo draw 

Cristiano Ronaldo issued a defiant statement amid mounting calls for the Portugal captain to be axed from World Cup squad.

According to Metro, Portugal that was one of the pre-tournament favourites began their campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Despite playing for the full 90-minute the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner failed to score any goal extending his run without a goal at a major tournament to 10 matches.

While other leading lights, including the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, have started the tournament with a bang.

The 41-year-old’s performance during the World Cup opener triggered widespread criticism and calls to bench him for the next match.

Thierry Henry said, One thing that's important is that the team needs to score; not you need to score.”

However, Ronaldo replied to all the backlash with a strong message on his Instagram. He wrote, “It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Heads up and focus on the next game.”


It is worth noting that Ronaldo, who bacame the oldest player to participate in the World Cup, has already announced that it will be his last FIFA tournamnet. 

Portugal continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23.

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