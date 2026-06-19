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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Justin Cary Dead at 50: Sixpence None the Richer guitarist dies following stroke

The bassist passed away on June 18 after recently suffering a stroke

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Justin Cary Dead at 50: Sixpence None the Richer guitarist dies following stroke
Justin Cary Dead at 50: Sixpence None the Richer guitarist dies following stroke

Justin Cary, guitarist and founding member of Sixpence None the Richer, has died at the age of 50 after suffering a stroke, with bandmate Leigh Nash paying tribute by saying, “Love you forever.”

The bassist passed away on June 18 after recently suffering a stroke, according to a statement from Sixpence None the Richer singer Leigh Nash and a GoFundMe page created to support him and his wife, Linda.

"Justin passed peacefully this morning and Linda was next to him," read a statement posted to the GoFundMe.

It added, "Please continue to pray and give strength during this very difficult time."

Per the fundraiser page, Cary "suffered a serious stroke" last week and was receiving care at Albany Medical Center in New York.

"He has had two surgeries and is in the ICU," read a statement on the page earlier this week.

A June 17 update on the GoFundMe page revealed that Cary was in intensive care and receiving respiratory support.

"Linda is right next to his bed reading to him and hopeful he hears her. She is also telling him how much he is loved," continued the note.

Earlier this week, Nash shared a heartfelt tribute to Cary on Instagram, praising his talent, professionalism and sense of humour while encouraging fans to keep him and his wife, Linda, in their thoughts.

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