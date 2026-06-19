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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas set to heat up screens with steamy thriller ‘Palm Grove’

Ana de Armas and Kate Hudson locked in for James Morosini and Chernin Entertainment’s new movie ‘Palm Grove’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas set to heat up screens with steamy thriller ‘Palm Grove’
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas set to heat up screens with steamy thriller ‘Palm Grove’

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas have joined forces for a thrilling project.

In an exciting update shared on Thursday, June 18, Deadline reported that the Running Point actress and the Ballerina starlet have been locked in for an upcoming erotic thriller movie, titled Palm Grove.

After the successful sale of the romantic comedy One Month Mark to Apple, Chernin Entertainment is set to bring another exciting project to the table.

According to the report, the company has joined James Morosini’s original big-screen erotic thriller and has cast Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas to lead the project.

The story takes place in Miami’s elite Palm Grove community, where a woman living an ideal life discovers her husband has been hiding a secret. The revelation leads to a thrilling power struggle where betrayal turns into a tempting and dangerous game.

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the film is expected to attract strong interest from buyers due to its star-studded cast.

Although details about the story remain under wraps, the blend of glamour, deception, and emotional manipulation has already made Palm Grove one of the most talked-about upcoming thrillers.

Fans’ reactions:

Commenting on an Instagram post about the news, one of the users stated, “I am SAT.”

“A duo I didn’t know I needed to see!!” commented another, while a third wrote, “O…k. Didn’t see this one coming.”

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