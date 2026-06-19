Anne Hathaway confirms third pregnancy in heartfelt video with husband Adam Shulman 

Anne Hathaway is pregnant for the third time!
The Devil Wears Prada 2 starlet has confirmed her third pregnancy in a heartfelt announcement on her official Instagram account.
On Friday, June 19, Hathaway shared an adorable video of herself, revealing a baby bump, leaving the internet in awe.
Exiting the frame, The Odyssey actress beamed in joy as she set to welcome a new addition to her family.
"x Baby, I’m yours x," the mom-to-be wrote the caption with a subtle nod to Barbara Lewis as she played her iconic song, Baby, I'm Yours.
Anne Hathaway is also a mother to her two kids, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 10, and Jack Shulman, 7, whom she shares with her husband, Adam Shulman.
She was also spotted at the Jardin Tropezina beach in the French Riviera with her husband, Adam Shulman, her two sons and a group of close friends, debuting her brand-new baby bump.
According to the photos obtained by Page Six, Hathaway was pictured covering up her stomach with a towel while enjoying the vacation.
Anne Hathaway and her actor, producer Adam Shulman, have been married since September 29, 2012.
In an old interview with People, the Mother Mary alum spoke about being a boy mom, saying, "I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion."
Well, now fans are curious whether Anne may welcome a baby girl after two boys, one commenting, "Yes, OMG I am so excited for a mini you to enter our world."
Gigi Hadid also wished, "YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY."
"Oh my!!! Congratulations to you all!!! Soooooo happy," Emily in Paris actress, Lily Collins.