Katy Perry calls relationship with Justin Trudeau 'blessing” as recalls Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry has opened up about her mental health struggles after her split from Orlando Bloom, while also calling her new relationship with Justin Trudeau a “blessing from God.”
Speaking on the latest episode of The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, the Dark Horse singer confessed, “Last year was so hard. It was the worst year and the best year. Because there's two sides to every coin, and I decided to look at it as the best. “
Perry added, “And like I went to space. I created space for my own life. And then all of a sudden this huge blessing in my life showed up.”
She went on to share about her mental health, “And everything is really changed and real, grounded and settled, and I'm just so glad I decided to stick around for another year because you know if you just keep on living, life can get better.”
The E.T. songstress stated, “It’s wild to look at where I was one year ago exactly. I remember where I was one year ago exactly this year.”
Perry also reflected on a difficult period during her Lifetimes tour, recalling emotional struggles following her separation and feeling overwhelmed by personal and public pressures, before adding that she eventually found comfort and saw her experience as a positive turning point.
Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom were together for nine years and share a daughter.
They announced their split in 2025 and later in July she sparked dating rumours with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.