Benson Boone finally reacts to Alix Earle romance rumours after cozy dinner in LA 

Benson Boone has finally reacted to Alix Earle's romance reports after a cosy dinner date in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old American actor and the popular social media star broke the internet with their joint appearance at Craig's, a restaurant in LA.
As per the photos, Benson and Alix were all smiles as they strolled down the sidewalk after exiting the eatery.
For the night out, the Beautiful Things crooner kept it casual as he wore a black t-shirt and matching jeans.
While Alix was looking chic in a black lace top, which she coordinated with the blue pair of pants, she kept her brunette hair free in the air.
As Boone made a sweet gesture for his dinner companion, he was asked by the TMZ reporter whether the two were dating.
Clearing the air, the Slow It Down hitmaker was quick to reply, saying, "Uh, no," later confirming that they were just casually "hanging out" together.
The outing comes days after Alix Earle appeared in a TikTok post by Benson Boone from what appeared to be the music video set for his forthcoming single, The Time of My Life, which he is set to release on June 26.