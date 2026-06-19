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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift

The 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' co-stars son Pax has chosen the side amid ongoing family drama

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolies son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax is reportedly maintaining a connection with his father despite ongoing estrangement between Pitt and several of his other children.

As per Page Six, a source closed to the matter shared that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars son Pax has chosen his father amid ongoing family drama,

“Pax still has a relationship with his dad’s side of the family and continues to spend time with them,” a source exclusively shared.

They went on to say, “He recently joined his family as they went out to dinner and celebrated his cousin Sydney’s engagement to Archimede Jerome.”

The source revealed that Julie Pitt Neal, Brad’s sister, joined the event alongside Reagan Pitt and a number of other relatives.

Sydney shared the exciting news in March on Instagram, captioning the post, “I said yes (duh).”

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolies son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift

Despite Pax’s close relationship with his father’s side of the family, he “doesn’t have much of a relationship with Brad,” a second source exclusively told the outlet

The 22-year-old kid remains connected to his paternal family, even as several of his siblings have taken steps to separate themselves from the Pitt name.

Notably, Pax’s siblings have also moved away from the Pitt surname. Zahara, 21, recently sought to legally change her name to Zahara Jolie, while Maddox, 24, filed to drop “Pitt” after already using “Maddox Jolie” professionally.

Sister Shiloh legally removed “Pitt” from her surname in 2024 after turning 18.

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