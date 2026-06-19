Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jason Momoa brings his kids and girlfriend Adria Arjona to 'Supergirl' premiere

The 'Aquaman' gets sweet show of support as his two kids and teenage girlfriend, Adria Arjona, attend special screening of 'Supergirl'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jason Momoa brings his kids and girlfriend Adria Arjona to Supergirl premiere
Jason Momoa brings his kids and girlfriend Adria Arjona to 'Supergirl' premiere  

Jason Momoa's blended family moment at Supergirl premiere steals hearts!  

The Aquaman actor was surprised by his two kids, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, as they arrived alongside the actor's teenage girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

On Thursday, June 18th, the special screening of the much-awaited upcoming film took place in London's Leicester Square.

For the premiere, Jason – who is 12 years older than his current love interest – was looking dapper in a dark grey suit and waistcoat.

While the Blink Twice actress opted for a red dress, she brought colours to the screening night, supporting her boyfriend.

During the star-studded event, Jason and Adria turned up the heat as they locked lips and posed for the photos.

For context, the couple has been in a brief relationship since 2024. The two grabbed headlines after the actor soft-launched his romance on Instagram in May of the same year.

A year later, the pair made their official red-carpet appearance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on Valentine's Day in 2025.

Apart from Jason, the cast of Supergirl in attendance included Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Mathias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley.

This appearance came shortly after Jason Momoa spoke about his exciting role in Supergirl, which will be released worldwide on June 26th.

"I was obsessed with these comics when I was a little kid. It's very surreal," the actor dubbed his character a "dream." 

For those unfamiliar, Jason Momoa portrayed the character of the interstellar alien mercenary and bounty hunter Lobo in the forthcoming DC Studios movie. 

Benny Blanco’s new look sparks sympathy for Selena Gomez: 'so sorry’
Benny Blanco’s new look sparks sympathy for Selena Gomez: 'so sorry’
Brooklyn Beckham to 'drop' surname amid family feud backlash after FIFA ad controversy
Brooklyn Beckham to 'drop' surname amid family feud backlash after FIFA ad controversy
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's son Pax takes different path from siblings in family rift
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas set to heat up screens with steamy thriller ‘Palm Grove’
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas set to heat up screens with steamy thriller ‘Palm Grove’
Jelly Roll reacts to ‘cheating’ claims as he speaks out on Bunnie XO split at NY show
Jelly Roll reacts to ‘cheating’ claims as he speaks out on Bunnie XO split at NY show
Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement
Alex Bueno dies at 62 after battling tragic illness, family issues emotional statement
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Sydney Sweeny calls Scooter Braun 'man with the biggest heart' in touching birthday tribute
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Taylor Swift posts rare clip from studio ahead of ‘Toy Story 5’ release: Watch
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29
Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated producer who worked with Drake, found dead at 29
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Bunnie XO shares shocking ‘baby’ update amid Jelly Roll divorce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding venue shifts from MSG? New video sparks buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz
Keith Urban highlights career move amid ex-Nicole Kidman's new romance buzz

Popular News

Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House

Royal Family announces King Charles to host special guests at Clarence House

50 minutes ago
Battle Piece codes for june 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Battle Piece codes for june 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
an hour ago
Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal to end Lebanon fighting, US announces

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal to end Lebanon fighting, US announces

2 hours ago