Jason Momoa brings his kids and girlfriend Adria Arjona to 'Supergirl' premiere  

Jason Momoa's blended family moment at Supergirl premiere steals hearts!
The Aquaman actor was surprised by his two kids, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, as they arrived alongside the actor's teenage girlfriend, Adria Arjona.
On Thursday, June 18th, the special screening of the much-awaited upcoming film took place in London's Leicester Square.
For the premiere, Jason – who is 12 years older than his current love interest – was looking dapper in a dark grey suit and waistcoat.
While the Blink Twice actress opted for a red dress, she brought colours to the screening night, supporting her boyfriend.
During the star-studded event, Jason and Adria turned up the heat as they locked lips and posed for the photos.
For context, the couple has been in a brief relationship since 2024. The two grabbed headlines after the actor soft-launched his romance on Instagram in May of the same year.
A year later, the pair made their official red-carpet appearance at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York City on Valentine's Day in 2025.
Apart from Jason, the cast of Supergirl in attendance included Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Mathias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley.
This appearance came shortly after Jason Momoa spoke about his exciting role in Supergirl, which will be released worldwide on June 26th.
"I was obsessed with these comics when I was a little kid. It's very surreal," the actor dubbed his character a "dream."
For those unfamiliar, Jason Momoa portrayed the character of the interstellar alien mercenary and bounty hunter Lobo in the forthcoming DC Studios movie.