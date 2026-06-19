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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Oliver Tree’s mom shares heartfelt message for late son after helicopter crash

Christine Begin Nickell mourned the loss of her son after he died in a helicopter crash

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Oliver Tree’s mom shares heartfelt message for late son after helicopter crash
Oliver Tree’s mom shares heartfelt message for late son after helicopter crash

Oliver Tree’s mother has spoken out oh his death after the singer previously claimed he would not share his wealth with his family.

The Alien Boy singer's mom, Christine Begin Nickell, mourned the loss of her son after he died in a helicopter crash on June 14.

“Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP,” she wrote on her Facebook page, along with three broken heart emojis, on Thursday.

Oliver Tree’s mom shares heartfelt message for late son after helicopter crash

She also revealed a never-before-seen photo of her son, who looked unrecognisable without his usual long hair and fringe.

Soon after she dropped the post, many friends and family took the the comment section to offer their condolences.

One user noted, “We were fortunate to have known Oliver as a ‘little’ boy to a young and talented exceptional artist. Thank you to both of you, Christine and Jesse, for having tortured such a wonderful family. Rest in peace, Oliver Tree. Rudy-Virginia.”

“You raised an amazing man who inspired and left his mark on so many people. He is so sorely missed. Sending you and your family all my love,” another person wrote.

Just two months ago, Nickell shared a photo of Tree with his parents after his show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and earlier in February posted his tour announcement for The World’s First World Tour.

Tree, who had been touring across Latin America, was later identified as one of six people killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. He was 32.

His mom’s comments came two months after Tree vowed not to leave any money to his family after his passing.

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