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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Benny Blanco’s new look sparks sympathy for Selena Gomez: 'so sorry’

Benny Blanco’s dramatic look sparked a wave of reactions online

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Benny Blanco’s new look sparks sympathy for Selena Gomez: so sorry’
Benny Blanco’s new look sparks sympathy for Selena Gomez: 'so sorry’

Benny Blanco has sparked a wave of reactions after unveiling a dramatic new haircut, with many fans jokingly expressing sympathy for wife Selena Gomez over his bold new look.

The 38-year-old music producer joined longtime friend and rapper Lil Dicky on the latest episode of Complex’s YouTube series GOAT Talk, where fans quickly noticed a major change to his signature curls.

He debuted an unconventional hairstyle, shaving one side completely and leaving the other untouched.

During the show, despite the attention on his appearance, Blanco chose not to comment on it while debating top TV, music and movie picks with Lil Dicky.

Blanco’s dramatic look sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans expressing sympathy for Gomez.

One said, “What type of black magic did this human thumb do to Selena….?”

Another commented, “feeling so bad for Selena.”

While the third wasn't convinced the haircut was real as the user remarked, “bald cap, fun choice. Double check everything or AI will get you.”

Notably, his dramatic transformation comes just over a week after Friends star Jennifer Aniston gave him an unexpected hair makeover.

Both Blanco and Gomez, 33, featured alongside Aniston in a recent commercial for her LolaVie haircare line.

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