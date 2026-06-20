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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 minutes ago
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Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday

Buckingham Palace celebrates Duchess of Gloucester’s milestone 80th birthday by releasing a dazzling new portraits

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 minutes ago
Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday
Royal Family unveils Duchess of Gloucester’s magnificent portraits for her 80th birthday

Duchess of Gloucester’s elegant new photographs has left royal fans in awe.

To ring in the Duchess of Gloucester’s milestone 80th birthday, which falls on June 20, Buckingham Palace unveiled magnificent new portraits, with Birgitte shining as brightly as ever.

The striking portraits were captured this month in the Yellow Drawing Room and the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

In the newly-released photographs, the Duchess of Gloucester looked effortlessly elegant in a soft pastel blue ensemble, featuring a fitted jacket and flowing skirt.

Paired with layered necklaces, delicate bracelets and earrings, and her warm smile, the royal looked graceful and radiant in the truly captivating portrait.

In another snap, Birgitte exuded radiance in a simple yet beautiful outfit, which she elevated with striking jewelry that included a three-layered necklace featuring white and emerald green pearls, elegant bracelets and pearl drop earrings.

Born on June 20, 1946, Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen is a Danish-born member of the British Royal Family, who is married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester – first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Known for her strong work ethics, she is one of the firm’s hardest-working royals and focuses on her responsibilities, quietly carrying out her duties without seeking spotlight.

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